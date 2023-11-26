Covestor Ltd Buys 626 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 590.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Splunk Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLK stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $151.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

