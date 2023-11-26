Covestor Ltd Buys 2,646 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 44,100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.95. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

