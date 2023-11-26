Covestor Ltd Buys 1,971 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,833,000 after buying an additional 158,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 107,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 38.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -2,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

