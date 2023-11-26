Covestor Ltd Acquires 685 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Photronics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Photronics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.37 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

