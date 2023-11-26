Covestor Ltd Acquires 26 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $544.90 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.23 and a 1 year high of $861.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.13 and a 200 day moving average of $638.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.