Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,816 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

