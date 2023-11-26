Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.43

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.43 and traded as low as C$12.63. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 37,915 shares trading hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$310.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.35.

Corby Spirit and Wine Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

