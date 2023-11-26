Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $477.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.