Capital International Investors Invests $44.10 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 448,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,322 shares of company stock valued at $52,283,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

