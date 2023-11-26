Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $46.33 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 279,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,331,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
