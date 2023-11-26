Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BC opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

