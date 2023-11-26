Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

