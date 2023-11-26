BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

