BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

ZRE stock opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.51. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.82 and a 52 week high of C$24.61.

