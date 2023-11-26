BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.51. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.61.

