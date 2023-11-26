BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE:ZWK opened at C$17.73 on Friday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 52-week low of C$15.60 and a 52-week high of C$27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.48.

