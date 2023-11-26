BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

zwb stock opened at C$16.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.18. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$15.29 and a one year high of C$19.74.

