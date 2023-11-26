Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $189.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average is $177.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

