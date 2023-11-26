Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $399.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

