Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

