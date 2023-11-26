Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $384,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.