727 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GFS stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.