3,454 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

