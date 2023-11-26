13,604 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

