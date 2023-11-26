10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,880 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,739 shares of company stock valued at $719,050. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

