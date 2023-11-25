Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

Yum China has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $213,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $213,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $212,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $209,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

