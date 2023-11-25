X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Announces Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. X Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter.
XYF opened at $4.29 on Friday. X Financial has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
