X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Announces Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. X Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter.

X Financial Price Performance

XYF opened at $4.29 on Friday. X Financial has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X Financial

About X Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in X Financial in the second quarter worth about $125,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in X Financial during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Further Reading

