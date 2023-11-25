U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 55.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

