Triton Wealth Management PLLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $477.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

