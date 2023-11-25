Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Trimble were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $44.14 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

