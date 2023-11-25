Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) vs. Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Financial Comparison

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elutia and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Elutia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Elutia presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.32%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 878.26%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Elutia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -80.17% N/A -55.09% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Elutia and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.5% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Elutia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elutia and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $49.19 million 0.61 -$32.90 million ($2.09) -0.89 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -0.98

Elutia has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elutia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Elutia has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Elutia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.