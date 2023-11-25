Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Target were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

