Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Trading Down 3.0 %

SEA stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

