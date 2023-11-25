Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,802 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of American Equity Investment Life worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

