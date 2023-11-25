Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $235.21 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average is $231.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,446. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

