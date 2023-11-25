Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

