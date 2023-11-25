Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.