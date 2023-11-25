Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 587 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 224,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.3% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

IFF opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

