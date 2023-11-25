Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.