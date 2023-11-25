PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $88.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $89.16.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.