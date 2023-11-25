Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSA opened at $255.23 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

