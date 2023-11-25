ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 90.6% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 45,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,361,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.