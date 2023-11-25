ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,742 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

