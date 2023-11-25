ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 439.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 44.8% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

