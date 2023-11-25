ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

