ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,206 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

