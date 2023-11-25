ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 125,603 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

