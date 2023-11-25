ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

TC Energy stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

