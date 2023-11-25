ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

