ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,226 shares of company stock worth $10,779,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.36 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.